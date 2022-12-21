National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya on December 21 called upon every youngster of the Northeast region to join hands with the government to fight the battle of drug menace in the region.

Surya who is on a two-day visit in Tripura said, “I came here for a two-day event to attend Yuva Morcha in Tripura. As the election is coming we will hold a series of discussions on elections as well on the organizational matter”.

On the drug menace in the Northeast region, Surya who is also an MP for Lok Sabha expressed his concern and said, “The issue of drugs is a serious issue because it concerns not only the security of the country but it also directly affects the youth of the nation who are 60 per cent of the country’s population. The Northeast because of its geographical sensitivity and its placement between very important strategic zones is also prone to narco wars that other countries are trying to send inside of India but the government under the leadership Prime Minister and Home Minister has been combating this”.

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He claimed that in the last 8 years the government has confiscated and destroyed 25 times more drugs than what was done in the past 8 years.

“There is a 200 per cent increase in the number of cases registered, 260 per cent increase in the number of arrests made, and 12 increase in the number of convictions. This war on terror needs to be fought together and I call upon every youngster of the Northeast region to join hands with the government to say no to drugs and to fight the battle of drugs menace”, he said.