Tripura BSF apprehend three Bangladeshis including two minors in Udaipur
BSF apprehends three Bangladeshi nationals at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. In separate operations, contraband worth over Rs 2 lakh was seized and seven individuals were apprehended.
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended three Bangladeshi individuals from the Indo-Bangladesh border in Udaipur's BOP Baishnabpur.
The vigilant BSF personnel acted on specific intelligence and launched a joint operation, leading to the apprehensions.
Of the three apprehended, one is a female and two are minors.
In another operation carried out on December 27, the Tripura BSF troops thwarted a smuggling attempt and seized a significant consignment of items.
The troops seized 32 kg Ganja, 145 bottles of Phendesyl and other contraband worth Rs 2,42,380.
Earlier, on December 26, security forces in Tripura, carried out a series of operations which resulted in the thwarting of border smuggling attempts and the seizure of a huge consignment of items.
Seven individuals, including three Bangladeshi and four Indian touts were apprehended in one of the operations.
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