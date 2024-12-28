The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended three Bangladeshi individuals from the Indo-Bangladesh border in Udaipur's BOP Baishnabpur.

The vigilant BSF personnel acted on specific intelligence and launched a joint operation, leading to the apprehensions.

Of the three apprehended, one is a female and two are minors.

In another operation carried out on December 27, the Tripura BSF troops thwarted a smuggling attempt and seized a significant consignment of items.

The troops seized 32 kg Ganja, 145 bottles of Phendesyl and other contraband worth Rs 2,42,380.

Earlier, on December 26, security forces in Tripura, carried out a series of operations which resulted in the thwarting of border smuggling attempts and the seizure of a huge consignment of items.

Seven individuals, including three Bangladeshi and four Indian touts were apprehended in one of the operations.