The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border, in BOP Teberia area.

The personnel launched an operation acting on specific inputs, following which clothing items worth Rs 14,18,000, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh were seized.

In another operation, the alert security troops foiled a massive narcotics smuggling bid in the area of BOP Srimantapur.

The personnel seized 6,100 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 61,00,000.

Moreover, another operation led to the successful seizure of cattle and contraband including sugar and medicine worth Rs 3,12,205.

The troops the BSF, Tripura Frontier successfully intercepted multiple smuggling bids along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.