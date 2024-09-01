The Border Security Forces (BSF) in Tripura, on August 31 arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Border Out Post Rangichera area while they were negotiating the border fence.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals - a male, a female and a girl child around 2:10 pm.

During the spot enquiry, the individuals revealed that two of their associates had already crossed the border fence and moved towards Bagicherra village .

Following the information, the security personnel launched an operation along with the Tripura police, arresting two more Bangladeshi nationals and one tout.

All the arrested nationals are residents of Molvibazar, Sylhet in Bangladesh and belong to the same family.

It was also revealed that the tout, who is working as a carpenter in Halhalli is also a Bangladeshi national and belongs to Hingjiya Chai Bagan, Molvibazar, Sylhet.

Further investigation is underway.

In recent times, the BSF has not only intensified the operations against the infiltrators but also strengthened the anti infiltration apparatus to prevent infiltration into the Indian territory.