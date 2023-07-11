The Border Security Force (BSF) on July 11 said that one of its units deployed in Belonia under the South district of Tripura has seized gold worth Rs 70 lakh.

As per BSF sources, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in the efforts against trans-border smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh International border.

“On July 10 the BSF received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold within the area of responsibility of 69 Bn BSF at BOP B N Das Para in Belonia under the South district of Tripura. Promptly acting on the information, BSF troops were alerted and deployed at the location carrying out a special operation and recovering four packets suspected to be gold biscuits. The seized gold weighs approximately 1165 grams and 705 milligrams, with an estimated value of Rs 70,44,325”, said BSF.

It further said that the disposal of seized gold has been done as per procedure.

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