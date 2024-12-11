The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, in separate operations, seized a significant consignment of items worth over Rs 7 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh border, thwarting smuggling activities.

Acting on specific intelligence, vigilant security troops foiled narcotics smuggling bid and seized Ganja and Phensedyl valued at Rs 3,43,699.

In another operation, the personnel of Tripura Frontier successfully intercepted multiple smuggling bids along the border.

The troops seized sugar, rice, cosmetic items and other contraband worth Rs 4,08,085.

Earlier, BSF troops, in a joint operation with Government Railway Police, Agartala detained four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including one male, one female and two children along the border.