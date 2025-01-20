BSF personnel intercepted contraband worth nearly Rs 12 lakhs during multiple operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura this week.

The troops recovered significant quantities of narcotics, including 86 kg of ganja and 464 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, highlighting growing concerns about drug trafficking in the region.

Essential commodities were also part of the seized items, with 700 kg of sugar, 240 kg of rice, and four cattle being recovered. Further, 1,230 Bangladeshi Taka was confiscated during the operations.

The seizures reflect the ongoing challenges of cross-border smuggling in India's northeastern states, where porous borders and difficult terrain often facilitate illegal trade. The BSF's successful intervention demonstrates heightened vigilance along the international boundary.

Law enforcement sources indicate that smugglers frequently attempt to exploit the border's complex geography to transport both commercial goods and illegal substances between the two countries.