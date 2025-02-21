Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted multiple smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, preventing the illegal transport of cattle and various goods.

The seized items included Phensedyl cough syrup, which is often misused as an intoxicant, along with sugar, liquor, clothing, and medicines. The total value of the confiscated contraband amounts to Rs 15,65,619.

BSF troops conducted several coordinated operations across different border areas, demonstrating the force's continued vigilance in preventing cross-border smuggling activities. The successful operations highlight ongoing challenges in border security and illegal trade along the international boundary.

The rescue of cattle during these operations also underlines the persistent issue of livestock smuggling, which remains a significant concern along the Indo-Bangladesh border. BSF Tripura continues to maintain strict surveillance to curb such illegal activities.