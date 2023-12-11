The Border Security Force deployed in Srimantapur under Sabroom Sub-division of Tripura’s South district has seized contraband items of Rs 17 lakh.

In a press release, BSF said that troops of BSF Tripura Frontier, on 10 December launched a special operation against narcotics in Srimantapur area in which 1,550 nos Yaba tablets worth Rs 7, 75,000 were seized.

In other operations at different places also seized Eskuf/ Phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items having combined seizure value worth Rs 10,11,290.

“BSF is committed to combat the issue of border smuggling on the Indo- Bangladesh international border and against the menace of Narcotics items in the state of Tripura and endeavor to make it a Narcotics free State”, the press release added.