Tripura: BSF seizes contraband worth Rs 17 lakh in Srimantapur
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has confiscated contraband items worth Rs 17 lakh in Srimantapur.
The Border Security Force deployed in Srimantapur under Sabroom Sub-division of Tripura’s South district has seized contraband items of Rs 17 lakh.
In a press release, BSF said that troops of BSF Tripura Frontier, on 10 December launched a special operation against narcotics in Srimantapur area in which 1,550 nos Yaba tablets worth Rs 7, 75,000 were seized.
In other operations at different places also seized Eskuf/ Phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items having combined seizure value worth Rs 10,11,290.
“BSF is committed to combat the issue of border smuggling on the Indo- Bangladesh international border and against the menace of Narcotics items in the state of Tripura and endeavor to make it a Narcotics free State”, the press release added.
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