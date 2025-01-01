Border Security Force troops prevented two major smuggling attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, confiscating goods valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

In the first operation, BSF personnel stationed at Anandpur intercepted 4,115 packets of firecrackers worth Rs 10.60 lakh that were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

A separate operation at Border Outpost Dipak yielded 80 new mobile phones and 239 bottles of cough syrup, including brands Phensedyl and Eskuf, with an estimated value of Rs 9.34 lakh. This operation took place on December 31, 2024.

The seizures highlight ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling along India's eastern frontier. Cough syrup smuggling has been a persistent concern due to its potential misuse as an intoxicant.