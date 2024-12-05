The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully confiscated 2.180 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 1.71 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala District, Tripura. The gold was seized by the 81 Battalion of the BSF near Border Out Post N C Nagar.

According to a BSF press release, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence. BSF troops set up an ambush along the International Border and observed suspicious movements near the border fence. When the suspected smugglers were confronted, they managed to escape, using the cover of dense vegetation, uneven terrain, and darkness. Despite this, the vigilant BSF personnel conducted a thorough search of the area, which led to the recovery of the smuggled gold, including bars, biscuits, and nuts, collectively weighing 2.180 kilograms.

The seized gold, worth around Rs 1.71 crore, has been handed over to Customs for further legal proceedings.

This operation highlights the BSF's steadfast commitment to protecting India's borders and curbing cross-border smuggling. The seizure is among the largest gold recoveries along the Indo-Bangladesh border in recent years, particularly in Tripura. The BSF remains dedicated to combating illegal activities at the border and ensuring national security.