The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has made significant strides in border security and crime prevention during its 60th year of service, revealing impressive operational achievements in 2024.

In a press statement, the BSF detailed extensive enforcement actions targeting cross-border illegal activities. The frontier unit successfully seized contraband worth more than Rs 46 crore, including substantial quantities of narcotics and prohibited items.

Key seizures encompass 66,316 bottles of Phensedyl, 9,203.24 kg of cannabis, 605,334 Yaba tablets, 1,222,894.5 kg of sugar, 496.26 grams of gold, 381.01 grams of brown sugar and one pistol and 210 ammunition items

The operation resulted in the apprehension of 675 individuals, including 55 Rohingya illegal migrants, 620 Bangladeshi nationals, and 260 Indian nationals.

"Joint operations with state and central agencies led to the destruction of approximately 835,800 ganja saplings grown illegally on 301.31 acres in Tripura through uprooting or burning,” BSF said.

Beyond enforcement, the BSF conducted extensive community engagement programmes, including 700 village coordination meetings, free medical camps, skill development training, and cultural activities along the border regions.

The unit collaborated with Bangladesh Border Guards to address bilateral security challenges, ensuring safe passage for Indian students and workers during recent regional unrest.

The BSF also contributed to environmental conservation, participating in large-scale plantation drives and organising unity runs, blood donation camps, and yoga sessions across Tripura.

Despite challenging terrain and adverse climatic conditions, including malaria-prone zones, the BSF Tripura Frontier has maintained high surveillance levels and fostered inter-agency cooperation.