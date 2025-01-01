The Tripura Cabinet has cleared proposals for the creation of 255 new posts in the government, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced.

He said 70 posts will be created for setting up new offices of deputy director of prosecution in seven districts.

Taking to Facebook, the CM stated, "Our government is all set to bring new opportunities for job aspirants in the New Year. The Council of Ministers today gave approval for creating a good number of posts & filling up other vacant posts."

He said 185 posts of different categories under the Finance Department will also be created.

Besides, the council of ministers approved a proposal for filling up 100 posts of junior grade stenographers, he added.