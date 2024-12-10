Tripura has greenlit the creation and filling of 498 new positions across the Health and Family Welfare and Industry and Commerce Departments, signalling a significant workforce expansion.

During a press conference, Cabinet Spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury detailed the comprehensive recruitment strategy following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Health and Family Welfare Department will introduce 161 technical positions across 28 categories, targeting hospitals from Community Health Centers (CHCs) to District Hospitals. These roles span critical healthcare support positions, including 29 radiography positions, 31 radiotherapy technician roles, 19 ophthalmic assistant posts, 8 physiotherapist positions, and specialised technical roles like speech therapists, rehabilitation assistants, and audiovisual technicians.

“All these posts have been created and will be filled up by the respective department. Earlier, we had to create posts and seek permission from the Finance Department for recruitment, but now we’ve decided on this in one go,” Chowdhury said.

The Industry and Commerce Department will add 96 Group C positions, encompassing roles such as Extension Officers, Field Assistants, Senior Instructors, and Drivers. Examination details for these positions are still under consideration.

Further, the Health Department will introduce 241 Lower Division Clerk (Ministerial) posts to enhance administrative efficiency across healthcare institutions.

A notable supplementary decision involves increasing salaries for 6,067 Special Executive Posts from Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000, with recruitment processes nearing completion.