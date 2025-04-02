The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Center in Agartala has established a special committee to oversee the installation of a newly purchased mammography machine, hospital officials confirmed yesterday.

Despite already possessing more advanced diagnostic equipment for breast cancer detection, including breast sonography, MRI, and CT scan capabilities, the center is moving forward with adding mammography to its services.

"A mammography machine has already been purchased, but it has not yet been handed over to the hospital authorities. A special committee has been formed to install it soon," a hospital official said.

The cancer centre currently offers comprehensive treatment options with its existing radiotherapy equipment, including a COBALT unit, two Linear Accelerators, and a Brachytherapy machine.

The official noted that temporary adjustments have been made to accommodate patients after equipment issues arose. "Recently, one of the Linear Accelerators broke down and is currently being repaired. In the meantime, radiotherapy is being provided to regular patients using another machine, and for this, two shifts have been introduced instead of one."

Despite this challenge, the hospital continues to maintain its full range of cancer treatment services. "At present, the cancer hospital offers various cancer treatment facilities, with medical officers providing regular services in all departments, including OPD and OT, as per their roster," the official added.