Durga Puja Carnival returns to Agartala after two years Covid restrictions as several clubs took part in the procession of immersion of Durga idols on the day organisers by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the state.

On October 7, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the carnival - ‘Mayer Gaman’ at Paradise Chowmuhani in the capital Agartala in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Mayor Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MP Rebati Tripura, Justice Arindam Lodh and other senior officials and MLAs.

They also took part in the ‘arati’ programme beside distribution of certificates among the winners clubs awarded for arrangements for best pandal, idol, lighting etc.

In total 36 clubs took part in the procession and various cultural programme depicting the vivid culture of the state was demonstrated.

Hundreds of people attended the colorful event and enjoyed the evening with their friends and family members as the sky was clear unlike the puja days which were disturbed due to incessant rain.