Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on January 31, said that the delegation of the 16th Finance Commission is satisfied with the state’s performance and informed that various issues were discussed for the welfare of the people, including the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Addressing reporters, CM Saha said, “We have presented several crucial issues, including the overall development of Tripura and the improvement of socio-economic conditions. Additionally, we highlighted the state’s Rs. 15,000 crore loss due to severe floods. Matters related to dearness allowance (DA) and infrastructure development were also discussed.”

The chief minister emphasised that 73 per cent of Tripura’s land area falls under reserved forest, posing a challenge to large-scale industrial development.

“Due to this limitation, major industries could not be established in the state. We have requested special consideration on this matter,” he added.

He further noted that the Finance Commission serves as a recommendation and advisory body and expressed optimism about their guidance. “They acknowledged our concerns and appreciated the financial discipline maintained by Tripura,” he said.

Saha also addressed the issue of direct fund allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and discussions on the 8th Pay Commission. Reaffirming the state’s commitment to inclusive development, he stated, “Our goal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikshit Bharat. We are dedicated to building a developed Tripura by 2047.”