Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the book written on a selection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches should be made more accessible to the common people, as this would benefit society and inspire people.

Dr. Saha said this while launching a special book release program featuring a selection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches, translated into Bengali and compiled for the first time, at Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Bhasha Bhavan, National Library, Kolkata.

At the event, the Chief Minister expressed his belief that the book on the Prime Minister would gain significant importance among the people.

“This book should be made more accessible to the common people. This will also benefit society. People will get inspired by reading this book. Compiling it in Bengali makes it even more beneficial,” he said.

Dr. Saha also highlighted the Tripura government’s efforts in developing the state’s socio-economic system.



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“There has been significant development in the GSDP over the last 10 years. The per capita income has also increased substantially, and all of this has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy. I visited here before the last elections. Although we did not get the expected results, I am confident that changes will come in West Bengal in the coming days. Since taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the northeastern states,” he said.

Dr. Saha emphasized how PM Modi consistently speaks about the development of the Northeast.

“Those who visited Tripura 10 years ago now say, ‘Has Agartala changed so much? Has Tripura transformed this significantly?’ These developments, which once seemed unthinkable, have been made possible by our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, broad gauge rail service connects Agartala with Sabroom, the southernmost district of Tripura,” he said.

He pointed out that since the BJP formed the government, there has been remarkable progress in communication systems, internet services, railways, highways, and airways.

“It is unclear whether any other head of state in the world has conducted a program like the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat. Through this program, our Prime Minister connects directly with the people of the country. Compiling the Mann Ki Baat program is, therefore, equally important,” he added.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, Padma Shri Purna Das Baul, Padma Shri Pritikana Goswami, Dr. Saurabh Prasad Ghosh, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Research Foundation Chairman and Trustee Member Dr. Anirban Ganguly, former MP Dilip Ghosh, and other public representatives and scholars attended the event as distinguished guests.