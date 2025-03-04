Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) delegation in Agartala, discussing the development of railway services and infrastructure in the state.

The delegation led by NFR General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chowdhury called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the Secretariat in Agartala on Monday.

The discussions focused on the progress of the electrification of railway lines, the introduction of electric passenger trains from Badarpur to Sabroom, the conversion of the single-line railway track to a double-line track, the introduction of the Agartala-Guwahati intercity rail service, the current status of the construction of 23 railway overbridges, and the upgradation of Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur railway stations into modern railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The meeting also covered the introduction of Agartala-Jammu, Agartala-Puri, and Agartala-Gaya Express trains, the provision of alternative railway lines from Pencharthal to Dharmanagar via Kailashahar, rail connectivity from Jirania railway station to Bodhjungnagar and RK Nagar industrial estate, the establishment of railway lines from Sabroom railway station to the Sabroom integrated check post, the introduction of Vande Bharat Express from Guwahati to Agartala, the progress of the construction of a fuel storage depot at Sekerkote, and the Agartala-Akhaura International rail project.

The chief minister advised the concerned railway authorities to take necessary initiatives to transform Agartala Railway Station into a world-class railway station while ensuring the cleanliness of various stations.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister's Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, and Assistant Transport Commissioner, Maitree Debnath.