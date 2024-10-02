Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on October 3 felicitated Assam Rifles for its contribution to voluntary blood donation for the 2023-2024 period.

The event was organised on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day which is observed on October 1 every year.

Assam Rifles have consistently played a leading role in organising numerous mega blood donation camps in the state of Tripura wherein personnel of Assam Rifles have participated whole-heartedly along with mobilising local citizens to donate blood.

The felicitation ceremony was an acknowledgement of the efforts undertaken by Assam Rifles which played a crucial role in addressing blood shortages in medical facilities across the state.

Assam Rifles stands in solidarity with the vision of promoting voluntary blood donation as a civic duty and reaffirms its commitment to undertake all measures to promote awareness amongst the citizens to donate blood and organise regular blood donation camps.