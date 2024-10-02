Tripura CM felicitates Assam Rifles for voluntary blood donation
Tripura CM Manik Saha felicitated Assam Rifles for their voluntary blood donation efforts. The event marked National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, recognising Assam Rifles' role in addressing blood shortages.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on October 3 felicitated Assam Rifles for its contribution to voluntary blood donation for the 2023-2024 period.
The event was organised on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day which is observed on October 1 every year.
Assam Rifles have consistently played a leading role in organising numerous mega blood donation camps in the state of Tripura wherein personnel of Assam Rifles have participated whole-heartedly along with mobilising local citizens to donate blood.
The felicitation ceremony was an acknowledgement of the efforts undertaken by Assam Rifles which played a crucial role in addressing blood shortages in medical facilities across the state.
Assam Rifles stands in solidarity with the vision of promoting voluntary blood donation as a civic duty and reaffirms its commitment to undertake all measures to promote awareness amongst the citizens to donate blood and organise regular blood donation camps.
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