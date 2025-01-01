Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked the first day of 2025 by providing immediate financial assistance to three critically ill patients during his weekly public grievance programme.

Meeting with citizens at his official residence during the 37th edition of 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu', Saha approved Rs 70,000 in medical aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) after reviewing urgent cases.

"After listening to the issues raised by people from various parts of the state, I passed necessary instructions to the officials concerned to take appropriate steps," Saha said during the program.

Among the beneficiaries was 22-year-old Malakar from Kailashahar, who received Rs 30,000 for kidney surgery. His mother Beli Malakar, wife of a daily wage worker, had sought help due to financial constraints. Saha also directed the Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital to provide additional support.

The largest grant of Rs 35,000 went to the wife of Sushanta Taran, an Agartala private sector worker, for ongoing cancer treatment. The couple had been struggling with mounting medical bills for four years.

A third beneficiary, Narayan Gupta from West District, received Rs 5,000 to support his thrice-weekly dialysis requirements for chronic kidney disease.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the health portfolio, extended support to several other citizens including Arnika Debbarma, Sonia Akhtar, and Anita Rishi Das, who approached him with various concerns.