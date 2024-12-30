Chief Minister Manik Saha outlined Tripura’s significant progress in healthcare and education during a programme at Mandwi Mandal's Mailuma School ground on Sunday. Saha emphasised the state’s strides in medical services, including free kidney transplants, with plans to introduce bone marrow and liver transplants in the near future.

He highlighted the expansion of medical education, noting that around 400 doctors graduate annually from state medical colleges. Tripura Medical College, currently with 100 seats, has applied for an additional 50 seats to address the growing demand for medical professionals.

“Super speciality services have been established with an investment of Rs 250 crore, and plans are underway to construct hospitals at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore,” Saha said. Land for these projects has been identified, aiming to reduce dependence on outside states for advanced medical treatments. Renowned companies have participated in pre-auction processes to ensure quality healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy for bolstering the state’s development.

Saha touched on other state achievements, including the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council, hosted in Tripura under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing welfare initiatives, Saha highlighted the increase in self-help groups from 4,000 to 56,000 and the transparent provision of over 13,000 government jobs since his government came to power.

The chief minister also engaged with local Janajati Samajpatis, listening to their concerns and feedback, emphasising his administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of all sections of society.