Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday stated that the state's overall law and order situation has significantly improved over the past year.

Saha mentioned that the police have been successful in anti-drug campaigns, recovering a large amount of drugs and narcotics.

He highlighted that the state police have achieved commendable success, with the overall law and order situation improving, and the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections passing off peacefully.

Incidents of theft, murder, and rape have also reduced, he said during the Independence Day programme at Assam Rifles ground.



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The Chief Minister also emphasised the government's focus on reducing dependency on agriculture by 50 per cent and increasing trade volume within the state and with neighbouring countries.

He added that efforts are being made to turn the state into a logistic hub by improving railway stations, airports, helipads, river ports, and four-lane roads along the border.

Saha announced the Tripura Industrial Promotion Incentive Scheme-2024 to boost industries based on gas, bamboo, tourism, and healthcare.

He mentioned that the government has signed a MoU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to modernise all 19 industrial training centres, aiming to skill the youth according to industrial requirements.

Saha called for people's participation to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura.'



