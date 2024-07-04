Ahead of the upcoming Ratha Yatra in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting and directed authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, and to take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

A virtual meeting was convened on Wednesday (July 3) at the Secretariat to review the preparations for the yatra in the state. Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and Secretary PK Chakraborty were also present at the meeting.

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District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts attended via video conference.

During the meeting, Saha said, “This festival upholds our state's rich traditional harmony. Many visitors gather for this occasion, so it's essential that everyone ensures the festival proceeds smoothly. We must take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents”.

The chief minister also urged organisers to adhere to government policies and guidelines regarding the construction of the chariot (Rath), keeping in mind of the height of the chariot. He also spoke about a prescribed route.

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Saha also highlighted the government's arrangements, including ambulance services, paramedics, volunteers, and fire and emergency services.

He also spoke about coordinating with the power department regarding the chariot's movement and asked organisers to begin the Rath Yatra at the scheduled time and ensure its timely completion before evening.

The Chief Minister also advised monitoring the water levels of rivers, particularly in Kailashahar under Unakoti District, before commencing the Rath Yatra.

"Everyone must play a responsible role to ensure the success of this festival," he added.