Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced an ambitious infrastructure development plan targeting multiple sectors, with a substantial budget allocation of approximately Rs 7,000 crore aimed at transforming the state's developmental landscape.

The comprehensive strategy encompasses critical areas including communication, education, healthcare, and sports infrastructure, signalling a significant push towards modernisation. At the heart of this initiative are three planned satellite towns to be developed in Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur.

During a foundation-stone laying ceremony at Ramesh English Medium Higher Secondary School in Udaipur, CM Saha highlighted the government's commitment to infrastructure development. "The state government has allocated about Rs 7,000 crore in the budget for infrastructure development," he said.

Healthcare emerges as a key focus area. The state has already established advanced medical facilities, including super speciality services at Agartala Government Medical College, a dental college, and capabilities for kidney transplants. Plans are underway to introduce liver transplant services at GB Hospital.

"Super speciality services are now being provided at Agartala Government Medical College. A dental college has already been established. Kidney transplants are now being performed in the state. Initiatives have also been taken to conduct liver transplants at GB Hospital in the coming days," Saha added.

Significant infrastructure projects worth over Rs 147 crore were initiated, including Udaipur Municipal Council building, shopping mall, and auditorium (Rs 44 crore), Vigyan Bhavan at Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya (Rs 40 crore), 200-bed youth hostel (Rs 16.25 crore), and District Magistrate's office building (Rs 24.20 crore).

The Chief Minister emphasised the broader social impact of these developments, particularly in sports and education. "Sports can protect the youth from the clutches of addiction," he stated, underlining the government's holistic approach to youth development.

Special attention is being given to tribal areas, with plans to establish Eklavya Model Residential Schools and strengthen educational infrastructure.