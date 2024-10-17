Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today attended the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and also joined the ‘Chief Ministers’ Council Meeting where he spoke on TB Mukt Bharat.

Dr. Saha left Tripura yesterday for Haryana and today attended the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

On X, Dr. Saha wrote, "Honored to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji, in the presence of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri @AmitShah Ji, Hon'ble Union Health Minister & National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon'ble CMs of several states & other senior leaders."

Dr. Saha further wrote, "I extend sincere congratulations to dynamic Chief Minister, Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji. I believe his leadership and vision will surely propel Haryana towards greater heights. May this new term bring unprecedented growth, development, and prosperity to the state! My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for their unwavering trust."

Later, Dr. Saha, along with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of different states, headed towards Hotel Lalit in Chandigarh to attend the CM Conclave of the NDA.

While attending the conclave, Dr Saha spoke about the TB Mukt Bharat on national perspective, which was appreciated by all.

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