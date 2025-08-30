Previous Tripura govt did not believe in Pujas: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 29, criticised the previous Left Front government for “not believing in pujas” and neglecting the state’s heritage, further adding that the Maharajas’ contributions to the state's development had been deliberately overlooked for decades.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the newly renovated Parasundari Kali Temple in Agartala, a historic shrine built during the royal era. Saha said the temple had fallen into disrepair due to lack of upkeep, but his government restored it in line with public demand.

"But the previous government did not take any initiative to renovate or maintain it. However, our government has renovated this temple in accordance with the demands of the local people. The previous government did not believe in pujas. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, there has been a public awakening. The level of faith in God has increased significantly. The civilization of India remains intact because of Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Recalling the vision of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Saha noted that Agartala and other parts of Tripura were once beautified with attention to infrastructure, from markets to schools and colleges. He urged citizens to visit Tripura’s tourist destinations, stressing that India’s own historic sites must be promoted over foreign travel.

"Along with Agartala, efforts were made to beautify Tripura as a whole--be it markets, schools, or colleges. Although the previous government denied the contributions of the Maharajas, we must remember history. The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of ensuring that our country's money does not go abroad, as India has many beautiful tourist places," CM Saha said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Central Zone Chairman Ratna Dutta, Commissioner DK Chakma and other dignitaries.