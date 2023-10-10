Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that universities serve as laboratories for the future and urged the authorities of all universities in the Northeast to collaborate and leverage their knowledge capital for in-depth study of the region, aiming to contribute fresh perspectives to global knowledge on sustainability.



Dr. Saha inaugurated the National Conference on Higher Education and Research: Towards a Transformative and Sustainable Society '' at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Satabarsiki Auditorium, Tripura University.



“Research holds immense importance, and without it, progress is hindered. I personally engaged in research and had to travel to Delhi to present my findings at the ICMR. Universities are the laboratories of our future, and without robust research, progress is unimaginable. Research should be an integral part of the university curriculum as it nurtures life, safety, and security for the future citizens of the world through the creation of knowledge. This initiative will undoubtedly raise awareness among students and scholars about the imperative of not just dreaming, but making sustainable living a tangible reality,” he emphasized.



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Furthermore, he noted that Tripura and the entire Northeast region are endowed with unparalleled natural beauty.



“This region boasts ecological hotspots. Research in the universities of Northeast India should commence with an in-depth study of the region itself. This would involve investigating how this region can contribute to sustainability in the face of materialistic development pressures. I urge the authorities of all universities in the Northeast to collaborate and invest their knowledge capital in comprehensive studies of the region, thus creating new avenues for global knowledge on sustainability, and establishing a curriculum with an Earth-centric focus in our universities. I also implore Tripura University to embody the Prime Minister's 'vocal for local' motto by highlighting the immense cultural, ethnic, ecological, and natural diversity of Tripura, as well as the Northeast, by promoting studies on region-specific bodies of knowledge,” the Chief Minister added.