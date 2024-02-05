Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss the organisational issues for the upcoming election.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats including West and East Tripura Constituency.

Dr Saha who left Tripura on Sunday afternoon for Delhi, met Home Minister Shah and Nadda.

On Facebook Dr Saha wrote during the meeting with Nadda, he discussed the upcoming Lok sabha elections and organisational issues.

"Glad to meet Hon’ble National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shri J.P.Nadda Ji New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We discussed the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 & the organizational issues of the state. Tripura is committed to bloom 2 lotuses again for #ModiAgainIn2024" he said.

On the meeting with Shah, Dr Saha said, " Happy to meet Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We discussed the developmental initiatives of #Tripura & also discussed about the upcoming #LokSabhaElection2024 in detail"

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