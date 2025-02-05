Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Ashwini Kumar Sharma, paid a courtesy visit to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, February 4.

During their meeting at the CM’s office, Sharma provided a comprehensive briefing on the operational situation along Tripura’s border areas.

Highlighting the current security challenges, Sharma outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen border protection. He emphasized the need for a robust security framework and assured the Chief Minister of the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and preventing cross-border threats. Discussions also covered recent developments in border infrastructure and strategies aimed at improving coordination between security forces and local authorities.

CM Manik Saha expressed his appreciation for the detailed briefing, acknowledging the critical role of the BSF in ensuring the state’s border security. He reiterated the state government’s full support in collaborating with the BSF to effectively address security concerns. Both leaders agreed to continue fostering strong cooperation between the state administration and security forces to safeguard the people of Tripura.



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In a separate event, CM Saha reaffirmed the vital role of cooperatives in transforming the state’s economy and enhancing livelihoods. Speaking at a one-day state-level conference on the “Promotion and Development of Cooperatives” in Agartala on Monday, he emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the reach of cooperative initiatives in Tripura.

The conference, held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, was organized by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) in collaboration with the Department of Cooperation, Government of Tripura. The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and Saraswati Vandana. Dr. Sudhir Mahajan, IAS (Retd.), Chief Executive of NCUI, delivered the introductory remarks, stressing the significance of cooperatives in the state’s socio-economic development.

The high-level discussions on both border security and cooperative growth underscore the state government’s proactive approach in addressing critical issues for the welfare and progress of Tripura.