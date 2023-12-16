In a bid to enhance the prospects of rehabilitation and livelihood for released convicts, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on December 16 that the state government is considering the implementation of skill training programs under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana.

Addressing the inaugural session of a workshop organized by Pradesh BJP for the successful execution of Vishwakarma Yojana, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Saha emphasized the need to support individuals who have served their sentences to reintegrate into society seamlessly.

The Vishwakarma Yojana, designed to bring about transformative change in the lives of 18 categories of people, including artisans, has been hailed by Dr. Saha as a reflection of the Prime Minister's commitment to Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor).

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched many schemes for the welfare of the people, not only introducing them but also working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits reach 100% of the intended recipients. True development for the poor commenced in 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister," asserted Dr. Saha.

During discussions with Dharmveer Prajapati, Minister of State for Jail, Home Guard, Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Saha revealed that the possibility of providing skill training to convicts after their release from correctional homes was suggested.

"We will explore the feasibility of offering training to released convicts under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana, ensuring they face no challenges in securing a livelihood," he added.