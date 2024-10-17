Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today ordered a magisterial inquiry following the death of a person who reportedly died after being tortured by Tripura Police personnel inside a lockup in Kaladepa under South District.

On Facebook, Dr. Saha expressed his sorrow over the death of Badal Tripura (33) from Kaladepa under Manubazar Police Station. He stated, “I am saddened by the death of Badal Tripura. Following a complaint of wrongdoing by certain officials, the concerned Sub-Inspector and Constable of Manubazar Police Station have been suspended. Further instructions have been given for a magisterial inquiry. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

On October 13, Tripura Police arrested Badal Tripura in connection with a theft case. He died at home today, allegedly after being tortured by police inside the lockup.

Tensions flared as protesters gathered outside the police station in South Tripura, demanding justice for Badal Tripura, who died following alleged torture in police custody. One protester stated, “Badal Tripura was detained two days ago for causing a disturbance while drunk. He was taken to the lockup, where he was brutally tortured for hours, leading to his death on Thursday. We want action against the officers involved. The SDPO and SP have arrived for discussions, and we expect accountability.”

Also read: Train services disrupted following Agartala Express derailment in Assam's Dima Hasao

Regarding the incident, South District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Sinha clarified, “On the night of October 13, Badal Tripura and another individual were detained for allegedly stealing rubber sheets. However, the complainant later refused to file a written complaint. As both men were heavily intoxicated, we arrested them under the Tripura Police Act for causing a public nuisance. CCTV footage from the night shows Badal Tripura acting aggressively and scuffling with officers when asked to enter the lockup, but no visible injuries were noted at that time.”

Sinha acknowledged indications of custodial torture, which led to the suspension of five police personnel. “After being held overnight, he was released the next morning. His family later reported that he was admitted to a local hospital due to deteriorating health and was eventually transferred to the district hospital in Santirbazar. Although he returned home by Wednesday evening, he tragically passed away later that night," the SP stated.

Following his death, protests erupted, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of those responsible. “We have already suspended Sub-Inspector Premjit Roy, Constable Rajkumar Tripura, and three Special Police Officers (SPOs) involved in the incident. An FIR has been lodged, and with the death of Badal Tripura, additional charges will be included. Departmental proceedings are also underway,” Sinha added.