Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed forest officials to conduct a comprehensive study to determine the causes behind the extinction of vultures in the state. The directive was issued during a review meeting of the State Wildlife Board held at the Secretariat Conference Hall.

Saha stressed the need to protect endangered species and urged officials to take proactive measures to conserve forest resources. “Forest department must conduct a detailed study to determine the reasons behind the extinction of the endangered vulture in the state,” he said, adding that alternative strategies should be implemented to tackle human-wildlife conflicts, particularly the increasing nuisance of wild elephants in residential areas.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the development of eco-tourism in Tripura, urging authorities to find innovative ways to attract both domestic and international tourists. He proposed the introduction of an elephant safari in the state’s national parks and sanctuaries, stating that such initiatives would not only boost tourism but also create employment opportunities for tribal communities.

Saha called for the participation of citizens in promoting tourism and underlined the importance of ensuring an adequate food supply for elephants to prevent conflict with human settlements.

The review meeting saw discussions on various measures to enhance the state's wildlife conservation efforts and strengthen Tripura’s tourism potential through its forests and biodiversity.