Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on the occasion of New Year, urged the youth of the state to become "self-reliant" by taking advantage of various schemes introduced by state and central government.

Manik Saha exalted that the state government is trying to make 'Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' which will be a possibility only if people stay together. "We will continue to work for the development of the state," he said.

"I would like to tell the youth that they are the centre of power. Take advantage of all our schemes and become self-reliant, we also have many schemes for women. We are working for women's empowerment and development. Our effort is to create 'Ek Tripura- Shreshtha Tripura'," he further told the youth.

Earlier in a heartfelt gesture, the Tripura Chief Minister was seen distributing blankets, shawls, and warm clothes to the destitute who are struggling to cope with the harsh winter and lack the means to purchase essential winter wear.

The event, marked by warmth and sensitivity, highlighted Dr Saha's dedication to addressing the needs of vulnerable sections of society. Accompanying him in this noble initiative were the MLA of the concerned locality, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder, and several dedicated karyakartas.

Prominent social workers, including Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee, were also present, further amplifying the spirit of community service.

The distribution drive aims to bring relief to those braving the shivering cold without adequate protection, reaffirming the state government's commitment to social welfare. This act of kindness has been widely appreciated, reflecting the leadership's focus on inclusivity and care for the marginalized.