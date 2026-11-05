Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 5 reviewed the law and order situation across the state and directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border smuggling and attacks on security personnel.

The high-level meeting, held in Agartala, was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police (in-charge) GS Rao, Home Secretary Abhishek Singh, Inspector General of the BSF Princee Rani, and representatives of the CRPF and Assam Rifles.

The alleged attack on BSF personnel by smugglers and villagers in Ashabari village of Sepahijala district was among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

According to sources in the state government, officials briefed the meeting on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the action taken by Tripura Police. Of the 19 people named in the FIR, 10 have been arrested so far.

Expressing concern over the attack on BSF personnel while they were on duty, Saha said violence against security forces would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the authorities to initiate stringent legal action against all those found involved in the incident.

The chief minister also stressed the need for better coordination between the state administration, Tripura Police and the BSF to strengthen security arrangements along the border and prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up vigilance in the affected areas, with additional security personnel deployed and coordinated operations underway to strengthen border security and maintain law and order.