Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha delivered a strong message about transparent government hiring practices during a major appointment ceremony on Wednesday, February 5, where he distributed letters to newly selected Multi-Tasking Staff alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Merit is the only criterion," Saha stated at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan event, where nine candidates received their appointment letters on stage. "Unlike the past 35 years, when job seekers had to approach courts for justice, our government ensures a fair selection process."

The ceremony marked the completion of a significant recruitment drive, with 2,437 Multi-Tasking Staff positions and 369 Pharmacist and Lab Technician posts filled through the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT).

The state's unemployment picture has transformed dramatically in recent years. "Tripura's unemployment rate stands at 1.7%, significantly lower than the national average of 3.2%," Saha reported, citing the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey data.

Since 2018, the government has recruited 16,411 individuals into various departments, with an additional 5,771 hired on contractual terms. The administration has also made the Permanent Resident Certificate mandatory for government positions to benefit local youth.

Beyond direct government recruitment, the state has established three Model Career Centers and organised 96 job fairs, resulting in over 2,135 youth finding private sector employment. The government has also supported 52,460 Self-Help Groups, engaging approximately 473,000 members in income-generating activities.

"Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a corruption-free nation, our government is working diligently to uphold transparency in all recruitment processes," Saha said, emphasising the administration's commitment to fair hiring practices.

The Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa, launched in 2023-24, has helped over 22,000 young people secure employment opportunities across different states, demonstrating the government's multi-pronged approach to addressing unemployment.