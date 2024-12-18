Tripura Congress holds protest, seeks action against Adani, action by PM Modi to solve Manipur crisis

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday held a protest rally to submit a memorandum to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, demanding an investigation against industrialist Gautam Adani for alleged financial scams, fraud, and deceit, as well as urging the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Manipur crisis.

The party held a massive rally towards the Governor's house, which was stopped near the Circuit House in Agartala by security personnel.

Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha stated that under the direction of the All India Congress Committee, similar rallies are being held across the country to submit deputations to Governors.



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“We are conducting the same protest here and have submitted a deputation to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu regarding the financial scams, fraud, deceit, and money laundering by industrialist Gautam Adani, as well as concerning the Manipur issue, where the situation has not been restored even after 18 months,” said Saha.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the Manipur issue.

“A large number of people have lost their lives, fallen victim to attacks, and had their properties destroyed, yet PM Modi has never spoken about the matter or visited the region. He has also remained silent in Parliament. Across the country, we are informing Governors and demanding strict action against Gautam Adani through a thorough investigation, and we are urging the Centre and the Prime Minister to act on the Manipur crisis to resolve the situation. The financial condition of the country is very poor, and people are in distress,” he added.