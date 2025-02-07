The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee today staged a protest rally in Agartala city against the alleged mistreatment and insult of illegal Indian immigrants while being deported from the US.

While speaking with reporters, Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha said that the Congress party is holding protests across the country against the manner in which the US has sent back Indian nationals.

“They have subjected our people to inhumane treatment. The way US President Donald Trump behaved with the Indian nationals is totally unacceptable. This is an insult to India and Indians on the world stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on this issue. The Indian government is not making any statements, which indicates that they are supporting it. We want to know why PM Modi is silent. Such actions against people who had to leave India in search of work and food are unacceptable. We, in the Congress party, strongly protest and condemn the steps taken by PM Modi, who has failed to secure his people and speak for their dignity,” he said.



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Meanwhile, Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman, who was also present at the rally, said that while India and its people were being insulted by the US, the BJP was organizing rallies to divert attention from the issue.

Roy Barman claimed that the country has never witnessed a Prime Minister as shameless and cowardly as Narendra Modi.

“He (PM Modi) is shameless and cowardly. People have seen how PM Modi has responded after India's and Indians’ humiliation on the world stage by the US. People are now saying, ‘Enough is enough, now step down.’ Small countries like Mexico and Colombia have warned Trump to stay away from such actions. However, in our country, Indians who had been settled in the US for over 20 years were sent back to India on a cargo flight. They faced inhumane treatment,” he added.