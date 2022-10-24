After the Bharat Jodo campaign called by the National Congress Party, with its perennial campaigns visible in other parts of the state, this time Tripura’s state Congress and TIPRA Motha are vouching for the Vivekananda Maidan Chalo campaign.

With ‘Brigade Chalo’ slogan slowly gaining momentum in political circles, Tripura politics is too witnessing a new wave of change.

Coming November, Congress and TIPRA Motha will stage separate, sizable public gatherings at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, Tripura.

Bubagra Pradyot Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the leader of the TIPRA Motha party, is reportedly no longer in the country. After his return, the state will decide on the exact date of the public meeting.

The day of the public gathering will be a surprise, according to insiders within the TIPRA Motha party. Some influential BJP and IPFT figures may join the TIPRA Motha party, according to party sources.

The BJP has said that they would not partner with TIPRA Motha on any electoral endeavours.

TIPRA Motha has arranged a public meeting in response to the BJP's news conference announcement in order to demonstrate its legitimacy, According to sources claimed by Congress.

The Indian National Congress has also taken the initiative to organise a public gathering at Vivekananda Maidan with Priyanka Gandhi present in late November or the first week of December.

The objective of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to host a rally with 500,000 attendees at Vivekananda Maidan in November when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present is also progressing.

That is, the main objective of every political party in gaining power is to have a sizable gathering in Agartala Vivekananda Maidan.