Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise a 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar samman march' on December 24, protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala, Barman said that the party will organise the march in all district headquarters to condemn the remark of Shah on Ambedkar.

"We will organise the march in all district headquarters on December 24 to condemn the remark and also to demand an unconditional apology from the Union Home Minister for his remark. Party leaders and workers will join the march and garland the statue of the main architect of our constitution", he said.

"The Union Home minister's remark on Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Parliament is not a slip of the tongue as they are trying to highlight. It is a calculative remark which exposes the party (BJP) mindset about the father of the constitution", Roy Barman said.

He claimed that Shah has not expressed any repentance for the remark on Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who is the main architect of the constitution.

Roy Barman alleged the BJP has wrongly dragged the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by lodging an FIR to downplay the real issue from the eyes of the people.