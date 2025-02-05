The Kamalpur Additional Sessions Judge Court of Dhalai District has sentenced a man to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment and his mother to one year in prison for killing his wife after setting her on fire due to failure to pay the dowry.





Speaking on the matter, the Public Prosecutor on Wednesday, February 5 said that on September 25, 2012, at around 9 AM in Salema under Dhalai District the in-laws and husband tortured the housewife, identified as Jomeli Debbarma, physically very badly for dowry demand and later poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.





“After the incident, the victim was rushed to Kulai Hospital and from there she was referred to Agartala Government Medical College for further treatment. However, on that night only, she died at the hospital. The father of the deceased housewife registered a written complaint with Salema Police Station, and based on this, a case was registered. After investigation, the then Kamalpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Bikas Deb submitted the charge sheet before the Court, accusing husband Jitendra Debbarma, father-in-law Mangal Debbarma, and mother-in-law Sukumoti,” said the Advocate.



He said that during the trial, the deceased’s father-in-law passed away, and after recording statements from 35 witnesses, the Kamalpur Additional Sessions Judge Sammobikas Das yesterday found the husband and his mother guilty.



“Today, the order was given, sentencing the husband to suffer 11 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5000 fine, while the mother-in-law was awarded one year of rigorous imprisonment”, he added.