Six years after four persons from Bihar were detained for smuggling 29.5 kg of cannabis from Agartala in the Humsafar Express, the Additional Sessions Judge Court, Dharmanagar, North District of Tripura, on Monday, March 10 convicted them and sentenced them to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.



As per Tripura Police on March 05 of 2019, Railway Protection Force officer and staff conducted search in the Train Humsafar Express at Dharmanagar Railway station of North District.



During checking recovered 29.5 kgs cannabis from the possession of the accused persons carrying illegally in the train.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer, Inspector Suman Sarkar of Dharmanagar Government Railway Police Stataion thoroughly investigated the case and submitted charge sheet.

Today the Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmanagar, North District has convicted four persons namely, Suresh Mandal, Rajani Mohan Bharati, Punam Devi and Suniti Devi who all are from Bihar and sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for ten years along with fine of Rs. 1 lakh each for the commission of offence and in default of payment of fine to suffer further Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of six months.