Tripura court sentenced man to 13 years Rigorous Imprisonment for raping minor girl
The Additional District and Session Judge of Bishalgarh under Sepahijala District on Friday has sentenced one Rajesh Das, a resident of Nehal Chandra Nagar in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala District, to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019.
The Additional District and Session Judge of Bishalgarh under Sepahijala District on Friday has sentenced one Rajesh Das, a resident of Nehal Chandra Nagar in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala District, to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019.
Speaking on the matter, Public Prosecutor said that the case dates back to 2019 when Rajesh Das allegedly took advantage of a minor girl's loneliness and raped her home.
“As a result of the crime, the minor girl gave birth to a baby girl in April 2020. Subsequently, the victim's mother lodged a complaint against the accused at the Bishalgarh Women's Police Station in May 2020, initiating legal proceedings”, he said.
Also Read: Tripura CM downplays Tipra Motha’s threat, says "We are united"
He said that after a thorough judicial process that included testimonies from 22 witnesses, the Court delivered its verdict on Friday.
“Rajesh Das was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with an additional one-year imprisonment in default of payment of a Rs 1 lakh fine. Furthermore, the Court imposed an additional three-year imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with an extra six months of imprisonment in default of payment of a fine of Rs 5,000”, he added.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today