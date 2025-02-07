The Additional District and Session Judge of Bishalgarh under Sepahijala District on Friday has sentenced one Rajesh Das, a resident of Nehal Chandra Nagar in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala District, to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019.

Speaking on the matter, Public Prosecutor said that the case dates back to 2019 when Rajesh Das allegedly took advantage of a minor girl's loneliness and raped her home.

“As a result of the crime, the minor girl gave birth to a baby girl in April 2020. Subsequently, the victim's mother lodged a complaint against the accused at the Bishalgarh Women's Police Station in May 2020, initiating legal proceedings”, he said.



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He said that after a thorough judicial process that included testimonies from 22 witnesses, the Court delivered its verdict on Friday.

“Rajesh Das was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with an additional one-year imprisonment in default of payment of a Rs 1 lakh fine. Furthermore, the Court imposed an additional three-year imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with an extra six months of imprisonment in default of payment of a fine of Rs 5,000”, he added.