Unakoti District Court has sentenced three youths with Life imprisonment for killing a man in 2019.



A Press Release from Tripura Police said that on April 28 of 2019 at the three accused persons attacked upon the brother of the complainant namely Mohammed Ali with one knife at Jubarajnagar Panchayet office complex in Unakoti District due to previous enmity.



"As a result, brother of the complt. received grievous injury on his neck and become senseless at spot. Complainant and others immediately shifted him at Bhagabannagar District Hospital, Kailashahar where attending Doctor declared him as dead", said press release reads.



On January 21 of 2025 the District and Session Judge, Kailasahar, Unakoti District has convicted 03 persons namely Jamir Ali (35), Sahin Ali (25) and Hossain Ali (26) sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for life and also liable to pay fine of Rs. 10,000 each in default to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for further 03 months.





It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer, Inspector Chaitanya Reang of Irani Police Station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction.





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