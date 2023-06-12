The CPI(M) state secretariat body of Tripura has demanded to the state government to arrange a health camp in malaria prone areas and to provide potable water in the rural areas with water tankers as the people are facing severe crisis of drinking water and also demanded of generating MNREGA works.

In a statement the CPIM state secretariat body has claimed due to lack of work, lack of income, malnutrition and starvation are increasing and malaria is spreading in different parts of the state and it is spreading rapidly.

“This attack of Malaria is intensifying in the tribal areas especially in the bordering areas of Bangladesh. People are suffering from water borne diseases in all those areas. Most of the local primary care centers are running out of medicine. Patients are advised to go to sub-divisional / district hospitals instead of admitting them to hospitals if they go to the concerned area medical centre. Lack of ambulances in hospitals makes it difficult for poor people to hire cars to go to sub-division/district hospitals”, said the statement.

They further said that the people living in remote areas are facing acute shortage of drinking water

“People in all those areas are forced to drink tap water, resulting in water borne diseases. In these farthest areas, health camps, provision of medicines are absent”, the statement reads.

The CPI(M) State Secretariat Body drawing the attention of the State Government has demanded to arrange large scale Health camps immediately in malaria prone areas.

“Hospitals should be provided with sufficient quantity of essential medicines. In areas where there is no source of potable water or it is immobile, provision of potable water should be made by water tanker every day. Provision should be made for provision of adequate REGA work and development department work everywhere”, it added.

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