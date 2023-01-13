Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 13 launched the 1st phase of internet connectivity at 108-gram panchayats in the state where internet services are not available.

Under the 4g saturation project, the BSNL installs mobile towers in 129 uncovered villages of Tripura, and 583-gram Panchayats (GPs) and village councils (VCs) have been covered under internet connection.

Sources from the Information Technology department under Tripura Government said that under this project, up to 177 mobile towers are planned to be installed by BSNL to cover uncovered villages of Tripura, within 500 days.

BSNL has undertaken a survey of 274 uncovered villages of Tripura and has identified 129 uncovered villages for tower erection which fulfils the USOF guidelines.

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Balance villages are being re-surveyed through district administration to further examine their eligibility under the scheme.

The source further informed that the central government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for two projects under Part-V of the scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment in FY 2022-23.

“Provisioning of 50 (fifty) FTTH (Fibre to the Home) connections to Government and Private establishments, institutions, offices, households etc of Tripura by extending BharatNet network from 583 GP/VCs and provisioning of one Public Wi-Fi Hotspot in each 583 GPS/ VCs of the Tripura by extending Bharat Net network from 583 GPs/ VCs”, the source informed adding that BSNL will be the implementing agency for both the projects.

“Under the BharatNet project, a total of 583 GPs/VCs of Tripura have been handed over to BSNL. BSNL is to make the BharatNet infrastructure installed in those 583 GPS/ VCs of Tripura operational and maintain the same”, the source said.

“Mobile CSC vehicle and modification of Mobile CSC vehicle is in progress. Mobile CSC will be equipped with CSC infrastructures like laptops, all-in-one colour printers, PVC Card printers, Photo Printer, Web Camera, 4G Hotspot routers, Bio-metric morpho and power bank for backup power”, the source IT Department added.