Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma December 28 said that the present BJP government believes in the movement of making women self-reliant rather than forcing people to join in rallies during the then government.

DyCM was speaking at Tripura Gramin Bank’s 47th Foundation Day where a "Mega Credit Delivery Camp" was organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala.

“During the previous government bank was used for rich people but after Narendra Modi became prime minister of India banks were given liberty and freedom and worked as independent organizations. At a time people laughed when PM Modi announce to open bank accounts with zero balance but now 65 per cent of women are having their account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)”, said Dev Varma.

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DyCM further directed the official of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) to take initiative in selling the products of Self Help groups of women on different online and offline platforms across the country.

“During erstwhile left front government, they were known for making buildings and used to force people to join their rallies and movement with red flags in hand. But our government believes in the movement of making women self-reliant”, he stated.

He appealed to the Tripura Gramin Bank’s chairman to open more branches as the bank has the state’s name. The bank will definitely as the government is with the bank authority.

The TGB’s chairman Satyendra Singh, board of directors - CEO of TRLM V Prasad Rao, NABARD’s DCM Anil Purohit and RBI AGM Sandipan Chatterjee were also present.