Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of flood victims and called for public cooperation in ongoing relief efforts. The announcement came as the state grapples with severe flooding that has displaced thousands and claimed lives.

During an inspection of a relief camp at BR Ambedkar School in Agartala, Saha addressed the critical situation:

"The situation is still concerning. I want to urge everyone to support and cooperate with the government and the NDRF teams," said the Chief Minister. He added that he is personally visiting affected areas and may conduct an aerial survey if weather permits.

Saha highlighted the support received from the central government, stating, "The Central Government and Home Minister Amit Shah have sent all necessary aid." He revealed that he had spoken twice with Home Minister Shah, who promptly agreed to provide requested assistance.

The Chief Minister emphasised the gravity of the situation in Amarpur, Gomati District, where food distribution is underway and airlifting supplies is being considered. He praised the efforts of District Magistrates and Disaster Management teams, stating, "We are working tirelessly everywhere."

In a message on social media platform X, Saha reiterated his appeal for cooperation: "I seek the cooperation of all the people of the state during this calamity. I assure you, the administration is wholeheartedly engaged in helping the bereaved people."