After heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in Tripura, five additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route to the state from Arunachal Pradesh and Silchar, Assam.

Speaking on the situation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that one NDRF team from Silchar, Assam, has already arrived in the state.

"Earlier, I had already spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation and informed him about the state's condition. I also requested the deployment of additional NDRF teams as soon as possible. I have been informed that four teams from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Silchar are on their way," he said.

Saha added that the government is closely monitoring the situation.



"We are all aware of the severity of the condition. We have never witnessed such heavy rainfall in the state. Around 375 mm of rain has been recorded so far, and it is still ongoing. District Magistrates and Sub-divisional Magistrates are actively working on the ground, along with volunteers, the NDRF, and the SDRF. This is a natural disaster, and understandably, people are anxious. Over 300 relief camps have been set up across the state. I have instructed all officials to stay alert, take all necessary precautions, and address issues as quickly as possible," he added.