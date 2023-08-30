Emphasizing the need to oust the present BJP government from power, on August 30, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar stated that unless all political parties and the general public initiate a movement against the ruling BJP in 2024, achieving economic demands would be challenging.

Sarkar said this while attending a rally of CITU, in Agartala on 16 points of charters demand, including increase in wages, work, food, reinstatement of retrenched workers, bonuses, and an end to oppression of workers.

“The state government has to play an important role in implementing the 16-point demands mentioned. In Tripura, the present government is working under the direction of the Central government. So they have been working against people's interests since the beginning. This government does not care about the working-class people and only thinks about corporations. The government is thinking about how to turn the mountain of profit collected from them”, said Sarkar.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that there is no such system for the farmers during the current government. Due to this the condition of farmers is critical

“Mandal and Morcha leaders are looting all the allocations scattered in various departments. They are looting the money that was sanctioned for the MNREGA and TUEP workers. There is no one to monitor or take notice of this matter. Such a terrible situation is going on in the state of Tripura”, he added.